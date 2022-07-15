Elizabeth Hurley Gets Cheeky in Her Favorite White Bikini on a ‘Blissful Summer’ Day

Elizabeth Hurley never misses an opportunity to share the latest fashions from her bikini line, but we think there’s one particular color she favors: her white bikini. That design makes quite a few appearances on her social media pages, and we absolutely love how confident she feels wearing it.

Her latest post gives her followers a look at the swimsuit from behind with a cheeky look at the cut of the bikini bottoms — it shows off the 57-year-old actress’ athletic shape and toned legs. In the snapshot, she turns around and glances at the camera with a relaxed smile as the sun glows on her long beachy waves. Hurley captioned the image, “Chez moi this afternoon #blissfulsummer” along with two heart emojis.

The Father Christmas Is Back star recently wore her white bikini to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. She couldn’t be there in person, so she honored the royal with a beachside romp. She also showed off a different design in white late last year with chain detailing along the sides to add a bit of extra flair. Hurley has been creative over the last two years of the pandemic in finding ways to promote her product while still keeping her fans interested in her content.

“I wouldn’t ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits,” she told Extra in May. “We haven’t been allowed to go on vacation in 14 months… I have a beachwear company and haven’t been on the beach… Hence, we have been selling what we can. We’ve been improvising. So, yes, we’ve been on hay bales, we’ve been in the snow, we’ve been in the shower.” Hurley knows how to keep her small business rolling with sales, and since we are only halfway through the summer, that white bikini will likely make another sizzling appearance or two.

