Tiger Woods Had an Emotional Breakdown While Facing Recovery Setback on the Golf Course

Tiger Woods had an emotional moment at the 18th fairway of the British Open at St. Andrews on Friday, July 15. It wasn’t about failing to qualify for the upcoming rounds this weekend; it was something more poignant than that.

The elite athlete had a goal to come back and play here after his February 2021 car accident and subsequent leg injuries that took over a year to rehab. With his achievement unlocked, Woods took that famous walk down the 18th green where fans greeted him with a standing ovation. He took off his baseball cap and waved to the crowds in appreciation, but it took just a moment before the tears started welling up in his eyes. He lowered the lid from his hat and put his hand up to his eyes to try and stop the flow. The golf enthusiasts screamed and cheered while he looked up at the stands with an emotional face — Woods was feeling every minute of this moment.

Listen to the crowd as an emotional @TigerWoods makes his way down the 18th at St Andrews. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/bEIAKIA8UY — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 15, 2022

The sports legend explained at the press conference why he was so tearful before taking his last shot. “I don’t know if I’ll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews,” the 46-year-old golfer shared. “I certainly feel like I’ll be able to play more British Opens. But I don’t know if I’ll be around when it comes back around here.” He then added, “So, the warmth and the ovation at 18, it got to me.”

The British Open won’t return to St. Andrews for another five years and Woods doesn’t know if he will be playing PGA golf at the age of 51. It was a medical miracle he was able to return for the 2022 championship, so he certainly understands that this last moment on the course with the fans was a gift he will always treasure.

