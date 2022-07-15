Heidi Klum Went Topless In Her Most Risqué Photo Yet: ‘Boy It’s Hot’

Heidi Klum just sent the temperature on the internet soaring a thousand degrees after sharing a topless photo from her summer holiday. The 49-year-old supermodel is proving that less (clothing) is more on a very hot day.

Wearing nothing but hot-pink bikini bottoms with the strings pulled up high over her hips, Klum strategically utilized her long blonde hair and her left hand to subtly cover up her breasts. She reflectively looked down in the image while a stunning mountain landscape shined in the background. Of course, her caption says what we are all thinking while looking at the snapshot, “Boy it’s HOT” with a sun emoji standing in for the letter “O.”

It looks like Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz packed a very light suitcase before they traveled because the topless photo isn’t the only post on her social media page without clothing. She also shared an image of the Tokio Hotel guitarist sunbathing with nothing but a towel covering his crotch. Klum is seen in the foreground with a green bucket hat shading her face from the sun, but we aren’t sure she’s wearing anything else. Naked summer it is for these two!

Anyone who has followed Klum’s career for some time knows that she has no problem with getting naked whatsoever. Calling herself a “nudist” to Ocean Drive Magazine, via Sports Illustrated, in 2016, she discussed the confidence she’s always had in her body because she “grew up going to nude beaches with [her] parents.” She added, “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.” Six years later, she hasn’t changed her tune, so hot-girl summer is officially nude-girl summer for Klum.

