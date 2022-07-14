Ivana Trump’s Children Ivanka, Donald Jr., & Eric Mourn Their ‘Beloved Mother’ in Warm Tribute

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 on July 14. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, she loomed larger than life over the New York City social scene as the duo was a major power couple at the time. Donald and Ivanka Trump had three children together, Donald Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38, and they were the ones who confirmed the news of her passing in a statement.

Eric Trump, Ivana Trump, Ivanka Trump in 1995.

Photo By John Barrett/PHOTOlink John Barrett/PHOTOlink/AP Photo.

The Trump family message began, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Her children remembered her as an “incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend” Calling Ivana “a survivor,” they also noted her Czechoslovakian roots and her immigration to Canada, and eventually, the United States. “She fled from communism and embraced this country,” they continued. “She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren.”

Donald Trump also chimed in about the passing of his ex-wife on his Truth Social platform. “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City.” The former president praised her as “a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life” and noted that “her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.” He concluded, “She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

Ivana was vocal in the days after the 2020 presidential election after her ex argued that his White House job was “stolen” from him. She reminded the public about something she learned during their 15-year marriage. “He’s not a good loser,” she revealed to People. “He doesn’t like to lose, so he’s going to fight and fight and fight.” Indeed, she was right.

