Paulina Porizkova Hits All the Right Angles in Sizzling Hot Pink Bikini at Sunset

Paulina Porizkova is currently enjoying a midsummer vacation in Costa Rica with her family. The much-needed time away also means that the 57-year-old supermodel is going to grab a few beachside snapshots for her social media account — and she looks incredible!

Porizkova donned a hot-pink bikini that showed off her toned muscles as the sun set behind her with the last bit of yellow glow shining down on the blue water. As she walked toward the camera with a goofy grin, the mom of two looked relaxed and happy to be away from the hustle and bustle of New York City. She revealed that it was one of her adult sons who took the photo in the caption, writing, “When you ask your son to do a bikini photo of you– and he’s 6’5 and too lazy to get down to get a better angle…

We don’t know what she’s talking about because the angle is absolutely perfect, for not only a pretty picture of Porizkova but also the scenery behind her. One of her followers also chimed in with some fantastic words of wisdom, sharing, “Any angle with you is a good one. And I LOVE that Angle in particular. You know it’s taken by a person you love and feel totally comfortable with. And joke a lot with!!!!” There’s nothing better than having family surround you with love and then capturing that moment on film.

Porizkova also made sure to add her well-known hashtag, “#betweenjloandbettywhite” to let people know that there is a lot of life to live after the age of 50. Porizkova has been a powerful voice for many women in a similar season of life because they often feel invisible. She’s pointing out to her fans that yes, aging happens, but let’s support each other to find the beauty that comes with each decade. It looks like her message is being heard loud and clear, and her sweet fans are also reminding her of how fabulous she is at this stage of her journey.

