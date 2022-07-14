Tom Brady Just Compared His Donald Trump Friendship to His Marriage With Gisele Bündchen

Is Tom Brady friends with former President Donald Trump? There’s been a lot of speculation over the years as to how close the athlete is to the politician, and Brady attempted to answer that question in a new interview. (Notice we said attempted.)

When asked by Variety if they still talk, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback gave a simple response explaining that he hasn’t “talked to him in a lot of years.” The media outlet wasn’t going to let him get away with such an easy answer, so they pressed him further on their golf games together, which Brady tried to deflect by telling them it was “17 or 18 years ago.” He added, “I was so young. I got to go to a private golf course. I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.” OK, an invite to an elite golf course might be enticing to some, but were they BFFs like Donald Trump led the public to believe? This is where the conversation takes a weird swerve because he brings his wife, Gisele Bündchen, into the discussion.

Donald Trump and Tom Brady in 2004. AP Photo/Elise Amendola.

Sharing that the press “mischaracterized” their friendship, Brady then bobs and weaves trying to worm his way out of saying that aren’t buddies without catching the ire of Donald Trump — and poor Bündchen gets dragged into the mess. “My personality isn’t ever one to insult anybody. I have plenty of my own flaws. I’m not here to point out anyone else’s flaws,” he said. “There are things that I agree with. There are things that I don’t. There are things I agree with my wife about. There are things that I don’t.” OK, so he has his own opinions, and perhaps there were some qualities he liked about Donald Trump, but the NFL star didn’t stop there.

He continues oversharing about his wife, which really doesn’t make sense at this point. “I love her to death, but we don’t always see eye to eye. I don’t see eye to eye with anyone,” he spun the conversation. “And I’m not responsible for what other people say. I’m really responsible for what I say. So if people want to say things that I said or that I’m about, that’s up to them, and I’m not going to respond to all those things all the time either.” Phew! We are exhausted from the trip Brady just took us on to avoid answering the question while bringing the supermodel along for the ride. Let’s just chalk this up to the fact that they aren’t close, haven’t spoken in a long time, and Brady probably won’t want to answer another question about Donald Trump again.

