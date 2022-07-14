The Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson Cheating-to-Baby Timeline Is Exactly as Bad as You Think

Well, the news is here, and like an asteroid hitting the earth, it feels both devastating and somehow entirely expected all at once. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will be welcoming a second child together, a sibling for their daughter True — an additional sibling, that is, to Thompson’s 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with Jordan Craig, and his 7-month-old son Theo, a child whom Maralee Nichols proved via paternity test was fathered by Thompson and yet whom Thompson has reportedly never met. A representative for Khloé Kardashian confirmed to People that she and Thompson are expecting another child via surrogate, noting that the child was “conceived in November,” and given the very public breakup and cheating scandal we witnessed in December and January from this couple, people understandably have a lot of questions. Let’s break down the last few months of Khloé and Thompson’s ups and downs and map it all out.

November 2021

Here’s what the Kardashian rep told People: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.” Deciding to have a child together takes a ton of planning, and when using a surrogate, there’s a whole other world of steps involved. This must have been a months-long process of picking a surrogate, attending doctor’s appointments, and sticking to a plan. While many had long suspected that Khloé was eager to follow in the Kardashian tradition of having all her kids share the same father, people dropped the idea pretty quickly after what happened next.

December 2021

Maralee Nichols says she first met Tristan Thompson in 2020 (after the Jordyn Woods cheating rumors but before the Sydney Chase cheating rumors); no surprise, he told her he was single. Nichols’ name didn’t go public until December 2022, however, on the due date of her child with Thompson. On Dec. 3, Nichols’ lawsuit against Thompson for paternity support went public via DailyMail.com, in which she details their relationship in early 2021 that led to her becoming pregnant in March 2021 — the same month that he and Khloé went public about having gotten back together.

Nichols gave birth to the child and named him Theo in December.

January 2021

Weeks after the news went public, Thompson shared his side of the story on Instagram. “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, per Buzzfeed News. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that a paternity test has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He then shared a second slide dedicated just to Khloé: “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

April 2021

In April 2021, Khloé set some minds at ease when she opened up in an ABC News special on how she was feeling about Thompson.

“I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad,” she shared. “He’s just not the guy for me.”

June 2021

In June 2021, we got an update on how Thompson and Nichols’ co-parenting was going from a handful of Us Weekly sources, who claimed that the NBA player had never met his son and had no plans to do so. Sources also claimed that he had yet to make financial payments to Nichols for child support.

“Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings,” one source said. “He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face.”

That same month, rumors flew that Kim Kardashian had set her sister up at a dinner party with a private equity investor — though Khloé made it clear on Instagram that she wasn’t putting her energy into dating right now.

On Father’s Day, Khloé and Thompson proved they were still friendly with a Father’s Day outing with daughter True.

July 2021

On July 13, TMZ reported that a surrogate would give birth to Thompson and Khloé’s child within days. Hours later, a representative for Khloé confirmed the news to People, sharing the following statement.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

In the same report, People shared an anonymous source’s take on where Khloé and Thompson are at now: “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.”

