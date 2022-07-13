Bradley Cooper Was Reportedly Dating This ‘Glee’ Actress Before Huma Abedin

Bradley Cooper deserves an award for not only keeping one but two, romances under the radar for quite some time before the public learned about them. Just this week, the news was revealed that he’s dating Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Huma Abedin, after being set up by Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. Yet right before he started spending time with Abedin, he was romancing a former Glee star: Dianna Agron.

The most intriguing part of this revelation is that there might have been some overlap in his dating life, according to Us Weekly. A source shared that “he was casually dating Dianna when he and Huma started,” but promised that “it wasn’t serious with Dianna yet” when he began courting the political figure. It appears the Agron-Cooper situation was just a casual fling since the 36-year-old actress was just stepping back into the dating pool after ending her marriage to Mumford & Sons’ guitarist Winston Marshall in August 2020.

Bradley Cooper's reported new romance is with someone heavily involved in politics. https://t.co/bgVVevrxek — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 12, 2022

Cooper seems to have more in common with Abedin, including their single-parent status. He has a five-year-old daughter, Lea, from his relationship to model Irina Shayk, and she is a mom to a 10-year-old son, Jordan, from her marriage to Anthony Weiner. A Page Six insider swears “they are perfect for each other” because “they’re both into power and politics and human affairs.” Of course, they also have the Wintour stamp of approval as “she’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma” — it’s a New York City power couple in the making.

There’s no word from Agron about how she feels about Cooper moving on to someone else, and we certainly haven’t heard anything from the Oscar nominee nor Abedin, who is working hard at keeping things “quiet” for now. We don’t know how long that peace will last because everyone is ready for a sighting from the hot (and unexpected) couple of the summer.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.