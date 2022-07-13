Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Heading Back to NYC For a Very Special Speaking Engagement

New York City better get ready because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are headed back to the Big Apple for a very special reason. The couple will be a part of the U.N. General Assembly’s celebrations for Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, where the Duke of Sussex will give a speech.

The day will be an important part of their activism in their post-palace lives as Mandela met with the royal family many times before his passing in 2013. The couple also spent time with Graca Machel, Mandela’s widow, in 2019 when they toured Africa in their senior royal roles, and they attended the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London in July 2018. The former South African president’s message of racial equality has been an important part of their own charitable work and while we don’t know the topic of Harry’s speech just yet, we have a feeling he will address the late leader’s civil rights work.

Harry has fought against the racism he’s witnessed since he began dating, and eventually marrying, Meghan. He shared with GQ U.K. magazine what he had learned about his own racial blind spots from spending time with his wife. “And unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was,” he explained. “I had no idea it existed. And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes.”

Of course, the racism Meghan experienced while a part of the monarchy is also at the heart of the royal family feud. While no one apparently wants to mend fences and take accountability for the shocking words about the possible color of Archie’s skin, the Sussexes are moving ahead and honoring Mandela’s work in a meaningful way.

