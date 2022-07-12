Bradley Cooper Has Reportedly Been Dating This High-Profile Woman in Politics For Months

There’s nothing better than when a couple manages to sneak under the noses of every paparazzo on a red carpet. That’s reportedly what Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin did at this year’s Met Gala — they arrived together and then separated for those very important photo ops.

If you’re not family with Abedin, she is the longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, and also the former wife of Anthony Weiner (yes, the politician who named himself “Carlos Danger” while sliding into young women’s DMs). As a very accomplished political figure dating a high-profile successful actor, this is the power couple we didn’t know we needed. The matchmaker to this unlikely duo is Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, according to Page Six. “Anna definitely played matchmaker,” an insider revealed. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

The couple has been working hard to keep things “quiet,” according to another source, but they have been dating “a few months now.” They continued, “They are perfect for each other. They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.” Abedin revealed in a late May profile in The Guardian that she was “trying to stay open” about dating, but she found it simultaneously “terrifying” and “exciting.” Despite the scandalous behavior of her ex, she hasn’t lost hope. “I believe in love – I had it, I know what it felt like, I’d love to have that feeling again,” she explained.

If this couple is actually a reality, this could be the New York City couple of summer 2022. It’s going to be hard for them to dodge the paparazzi now that their alleged secret is out in the open, but we feel like this power match is similar to George and Amal Clooney, where their interest in art, politics, and their successful careers align perfectly. We’re going to hope that this Cooper-Abedin pairing is true because we can already see Wintour planning out their Vogue cover story.

