Prince Harry’s Memoir Will Reportedly Include Details From His Childhood That May Upset the Royals

Prince Harry’s memoir is moving full speed ahead and is set to be published this fall, but the royal family is probably not ready for some of the details he’s reportedly ready to spill. The Duke of Sussex is working with ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer to flesh out stories that the palace has probably long forgotten.

A publishing industry insider described the upcoming tell-all as “juicy” to Page Six. Another source added, “There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous.” If any of this is even slightly true, Harry must know that the feud between him, Prince Charles, and brother Prince William will likely never be repaired. Yet there is one special person in his family who will not be on the receiving end of any negative tales: his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

When the news was announced last summer, Harry was clear that the perspective of the memoir would be written: “not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.” He added that the publication would cover “the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned” and hopefully show that “no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.” That basic description doesn’t sound too damaging to the royal family, but a lot of events (including their disappointing visit during the Platinum Jubilee) have occurred since that press release was revealed.

It’s likely that once the Queen passes away, Harry won’t feel as tied to his royal home the way he once was. Charles and William have their path to the throne, and the Duke of Sussex has his journey mapped out thousands of miles away. It will be fascinating to see whether one book will sever their relations even further or somehow bring them closer together.

