Bobby Flay Shared the Sweetest Pic Cozying Up to Girlfriend Christina Pérez

Bobby Flay isn’t hiding his romance with girlfriend Christina Pérez one bit, the chef is proving that his love for the 40-year-old writer is still sizzling. The couple, who made their debut at the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships in November shared a very romantic moment while on a trip to London.

The Beat Bobby Flay star posted a sweet snapshot of Pérez snuggled into his neck as she closed her eyes and smiled. He lovingly looked at her and cuddled her in closer as she grabbed his hand in hers. He also wrote a caption that made it clear that is very much in love with her. “When the food is great but only the second best thing at the table,” he wrote. His girlfriend hasn’t responded to the adorable post, but his beloved cat Nacho gave his approval with a smiling cat emoji in the comments.

Flay is completely smitten with Pérez and he’s never shy about talking about her in the most glowing way. “She’s so lovely. I’m really happy to have met her,” he gushed to People. “My life is so crazy hectic, and she’s always the light at the end of the day for me.” It’s hard to believe that the meat-loving chef is dating a vegetarian, but she’s even influenced his culinary skills. “She’s teaching me to cook with a lot less meat,” Flay shared. “And now all of a sudden I’m a big hiker. I’m learning a little of the Zen California way.”

Pérez is also complimentary of her boyfriend, whom she celebrated on his birthday last year. “To the man who keeps me laughing and makes my life more delicious and sparkly than I could ever have imagined — love you x million,” she praised. It sounds like these cute lovebirds are in it for the long haul.

