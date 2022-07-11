Florence Pugh Called Out ‘Vulgar’ Trolls Criticizing Her Sheer Pink Dress: ‘Why Are You So Scared of Breasts?’

Celebs have been out in full force during the recent cycle of European fashion shows. That means there’ve been plenty haute couture looks causing a frenzy on the internet. Among them was Florence Pugh’s stunning fuchsia Valentino gown, which featured a sheer top. While many fans fawned over the Oscar nominee’s dress, there were a number of trolls who shared their shallow, completely unnecessary opinions about Pugh’s fashion choice — which showed the actress’ nipples. Pugh, however, issued an impeccable response that silenced those haters.

“Listen, I knew when I wore that incredible Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a commentary on it. Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing,” Pugh began the caption to her below post, which features three photos of the Little Women star wearing the gown in question. “I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after.”

In the wake of her gown getting the viral treatment, Pugh noted, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.” The actress went on to say. “It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

Among the tasteless comments lobbed at Pugh, the actress observed “many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it.” Furthermore, there was one question Pugh couldn’t get out of her mind: “Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

The actress credited growing up in a “household with very strong, powerful, curvy women” as a way for her to accept her own body, despite the ridiculous pressure on women to adhere to unattainable beauty standards. “We were raised to find power in the creases of our body. To be loud about being comfortable,” she continued.

Finally, the actress closed her caption, writing, “Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples.” Pugh also aptly added #fuckingfreethefuckingnipple.

Seeing Pugh wade through such ridiculous, wholly unwarranted comments about her body just reminds how, regardless of who the public figure is, a woman’s body is still fodder for pervasive critique and public consumption. The actress looked so confident in her Valentino gown, and yet she still had to face obnoxious opinions from random trolls on the internet. Everything Pugh said in response was ideal considering the inexcusable observances others made. We know this won’t dissuade Pugh from staying true to herself, but we’re just as tired as she is over these sexist comments.

