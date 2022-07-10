Ant Anstead Calls Renée Zellweger ‘Pure Class’ In Adorable & PDA-Filled Photo

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger may be one of the most low-key couples out there, but when they give fans a glimpse, they go all out with the super-sweet PDA.

On July 9, Anstead gave fans a serious treat when he posted a long-awaited update on how his romance with the Oscar-winning beauty is going. Here’s a hint: they’re still so in love! He posted the photo with the caption, “This lady 🥰 Pure. Class. Ren x.”

In the adorable photo, we see Anstead and Zellweger cuddling up on the beach with matching black sunnies and denim. Seriously, could they get any more adorable? The answer is we don’t know how, they already make fans go “aww” every time they’re on social media.

Anstead and Zellweger started dating in June 2021, keeping an incredibly low profile, despite being two A-list stars. Now the Property Brothers previously stated they were the unofficial wingmen of this celebrity relationship, watching it blossom right in front of their eyes. Since Anstead and Zellweger started dating, they’ve posted super-sweet PDA photos now and then, had family dates, and even may have moved closer to one another.

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Zellweger made rare comments about her relationship, calling it a “gift” from her late friend Nanci Ryder. When asked if meeting Anstead was divine intervention, she said: “Yeah, we do joke about that. She’s always doing her best. It made me smile. It made me smile to think on this, yeah, the serendipity of it all.”

