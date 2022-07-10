Reese Witherspoon ‘Loves Sharing Sunsets’ With Daughter Ava Phillippe in Head-Turning Lookalike Photo

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe always turn heads with their lookalike features, impeccable style, and their pearly smiles. After months without an adorable mother-daughter snapshot on social media, the mother-daughter duo gave fans one of the best lookalike photos we’ve seen yet.

Witherspoon posted a couple of super-sweet photos of herself and her lookalike daughter by the ocean on July 10 with the caption, “Love sharing sunsets with my girl 💞*esp when she fixes my makeup 🥰.”

And what we love is this lookalike mother-daughter duo! Seriously, they look more and more like twins every day. In the first photo, we see the blonde beauties showing off their mega-watt smiles while rocking flowing dresses near the ocean. In the next photo, we see the glamorous gals in an intimate moment. At one point, we or our mothers have asked to check their makeup, and we love seeing that with these two.

Ava is Witherspoon’s eldest child, born Sept. 09, 1999. Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippealso welcomed a son named Deacon, 18, who’s only four years younger than Ava. Witherspoon also has a son named Tennessee, 9, with her husband, Jim Toth.

While Ava is quite private about a lot of things, she did reveal the best piece of advice she ever got from her mom: “Pretty is as pretty does.” She elaborated, adding, “As pretty as you ever look on the outside, you’re only as pretty as you are on the inside, and the way that you treat other people — and if that’s not a beauty tip, I don’t know what is.”

