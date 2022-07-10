Lindsay Lohan Is Radiating Positive Vibes as She Soaks Up the Sun in a High-Waisted Bikini

Now we know of pregnancy glow, but is there a newlywed glow? Because if there isn’t, Lindsay Lohan just invented it. On June 9, Lohan posted a series of photos from her honeymoon in Yalikavak, Turkey, and boy, are they gorgeous. She posted the photos with the caption, “Sunshine on my mind 🌞☀️💖🌊🇹🇷.”

In the first photo, we see Lohan smiling from ear to ear as she’s soaking up the sun. She looks so at peace with her fiery hair flowing down while she rocks a cozy swimsuit cover. Then we get a snapshot of her and her husband’s gorgeous ocean setting that we’ll be daydreaming about forever.

Next, we see some drop-dead gorgeous photos of her rocking a blue, high-waisted bikini. In the third photo, she looks so serene and beautiful while she relaxes to the max on a huge, lavish hammock over the ocean. Then we end the post with a selfie of herself looking radiant in the blue bikini and black sunnies.

Truly, we love seeing Lohan so happy and at peace. In case you missed it, Lohan eloped with her fiancé Assistant Vice President of Credit Suisse Bader Shammas. They shocked everyone by announcing their engagement in Nov. 2021, after keeping an insanely low profile. And now the two seem so happy as they rejoice in their newlywed world!

Ever since the star moved to Dubai, she’s seemed a lot healthier. She even spoke about her love for her new home in Dubai and why she feels so much more relaxed there. She told Vogue: “I think it’s because paparazzi are illegal there. I really found that I had a private life, and I could just take time for myself. I decided to stay there because I really learned to appreciate what it is to go, do my work, and then leave and live a normal life.”

