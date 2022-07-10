Jessica Simpson & Her Daughter Maxwell Are Making Us See Double in This Stylish Family Photo

Jessica Simpson has such a beautiful family, and she’s fully prepared to show them off from their past vacay. While we always love good vacation family photos, we’re marveling at how much Simpson and her eldest daughter already look alike.

On July 8, Simpson posted a series of super-sweet photos of her and her beautiful family coming back from their latest vacation. She posted the photos with the caption, “Our family had the best 4th of July week on Lake Austin. We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins. It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week. Settled into summer feeling good.”

In the first photo, we see Simpson and her daughter Maxwell twinning in green jackets and dark ensembles, followed by a pic of Simpson rocking a super cute casual look. Then we get a snapshot of her kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie smiling in an adorable sibling bundle.

We also get a few more siblings’ shots and then one with Simpson and papa Eric Johnson holding their youngest Birdie Mae. We get some gorgeous snaps of Simpson before a family selfie that we know is going to be framed in all of their households.

While we adore the sweet family selfies, we can’t get over how much Maxwell is looking like her superstar mama. From the fashion to the long, flowing blonde hair to the megawatt smile, they already are looking like twins!

Simpson and her husband have three children together named Maxwell Drew, 10, Ace Knute, 8, and Birdie Mae, 3.

