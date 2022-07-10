Meghan McCain Calls These Two Controversial Dads The ‘Creepiest Tag Team’ in Scathing Op-ed

Meghan McCain has been very vocal about her views on parenting over the years, but this time, she’s calling out some parents she believes are the “creepiest.” You probably already know who she’s talking about, in light of recent news, but if you don’t: she’s calling out Elon Musk and Nick Cannon.

McCain wrote a scathing op-ed for the Daily Mail titled “Elon Musk and Nick Cannon come off as creepy cult leaders in dystopian Twitter call for humans to repopulate the planet by having as many children as possible.” It’s safe to say we know her opinion on the two controversial fathers.

News recently broke that Musk has fathered twins with one of his top execs in Nov. 2021, welcoming a daughter a month later with Grimes. Musk confirmed the news by tweeting, “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” To which Nick Cannon (who McCain referred to as a “serial sperm donor”) responded, saying, “Right there with you my Brother!”

Musk responded to the father-of-seven, tweeting, “Congrats on your family! We must expand scope & scale of consciousness for civilization to flourish & understand nature of Universe. Consciousness resides most strongly in humans, therefore we need more people!”

Now in light of this, McCain called the Twitter interaction the “creepiest tag team tweet thread in history,” adding, “This is flat out weird.”

“This ‘impregnate the planet’ mentality is creepy and comes off like the actions of a cult leader more than an altruistic person who wants to expand their family and save the planet,” she then added, “Musk is no role model.”

The former The View host called the fathers’ mindsets “very impersonal, fatalistic, and dystopian,” adding, “Either we act like emotionless rabbits and repopulate the planet or face a dire peril.”

“The very premise of his argument that we need to have as many children as possible is flawed and unrealistic. I continue to be skeptical of Musk and his intentions in general, as I am with anyone who claims to be coming to save us.”

She ended the op-ed by getting one more jab at the controversial billionaire, saying, “Yes, if you are willing and able, have as many children as possible. But not because Elon Musk says so.”

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities with huge families.

