The Internet Is Buzzing Over Kate Middleton’s Yellow Wimbledon Dress & We Found Dupes Starting at Only $8

When there’s a Wimbledon game, there’s a royal in the stands. On July 9, Kate Middleton arrived at the women’s finals looking like a ray of sunshine. As always, she turned heads with her vibrant ensembles, and this time was no different. While her eyes were on the women’s finals between Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, so many eyes were on her bright look.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a yellow Roksanda midi dress, Kiki McDonough Eden citrine and flower drop earrings, and Gianvito Rossi white leather pumps. See the photos here.

Kate Middleton Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342.

Now, as you can imagine, the outfit is pricey. Everyone is itching to get their own canary yellow dress like Kate’s, except without spending over $1,200. Well, you’re in luck because we found not one, not two, but three affordable dupes so you can wow in yellow this summer too!

Check out the amazing dupes we found (including one that’s only $8!) below.

Redlines Yellow Bow-Neck Halter Dress — $7.99, originally $89.94

Courtesy of Redlines Redlines.

Yes, you read that price right. For a limited time, you can snag an amazing dupe for Kate’s dress for only $8 from New York and Company. The bow-neck mini dress is perfect for any outdoor occasion, so why not treat yourself?

Mmondschein Women’s Vintage Cap Sleeve Bow Cocktail Party Work Pencil Dress — $28.99

Courtesy of Mmondschein Mmondschein.

For those who aren’t the biggest fans of the color yellow, you can’t go wrong with this mustard-toned pick.

With the iconic bow and a form-fitting figure, you’ll surely be turning heads.

Vince Camuto Women’s Halter Bow Neck Dress — $92.88, originally $128.00

Courtesy of Vince Camuto Vince Camuto.

Both elegant and stretchy, this pastel dress is an amazing dupe

on Amazon that you can rock with any warm-weather gathering.

