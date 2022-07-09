Bindi Irwin Is ‘Grateful for Every Moment’ as She Celebrates Nine-Year Anniversary With Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin never fails to warm our hearts with a simple Instagram post. This time, instead of showing us an unbelievably adorable video of her daughter, she’s reminding the world that she’s oh-so-in love with her husband Chandler Powell. On July 8, Irwin posted a moving Instagram reel to her page with the caption, “Almost nine years and grateful for every moment.”

In the touching video, we hear Harry Styles’ hit song “As It Was” played in the background while Irwin shows two photos. In the first photo called “How it started,” we see her and Powell when they were teenagers, with Irwin holding a porcupine while the two smile awkwardly. Then in the next photo titled, “How It’s Going,” we see a recent photo of them with their daughter Grace Warrior and a koala.

We’re truly obsessed with this video, showing their amazing love story. But seriously, where has the time gone? Nine years have already passed by and the two have an adorable daughter together!

Now, Irwin and Powell met back in 2013 while Powell was in the country for a wakeboarding competition. The two hit it off immediately and started dating only a few weeks later, per Republic World. The lovebirds got engaged in 2019, marrying on March 25, 2020.

Then, they welcomed their expressive daughter Grace Warrior, 1, the same day one year later. Since then, the little family has given people update after update on everything big in their lives, from touching tattoos to adorable videos of their daughter.

