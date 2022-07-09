Sofía Vergara’s Hilarious Throwback Video Shows Her Struggling in a White Swimsuit

Sofía Vergara has yet again made summer a little hotter with a swimsuit post. However, she shows her goofy side in this one, because instead of the swimsuit being the focus of her new post, it’s the fact that she’s struggling to hold on to a pool floatie.

On July 4, as an adorable throwback treat, Vergara posted a super funny video of herself struggling for her dear life as she attempts to ride a floating bull toy for her pool. She posted the iconic video with the caption, “4th oj july summer #tb🫣.”

In the video, we see an already soaked Vergara trying desperately to ride the pool floatie, but to no avail. She’s laughing her butt off as she tries to get on, but keeps falling down. Trust us, when we say it’s a must-see. Like always, Vergara is also wowing her followers with a cutout white swimsuit that looks oh-so-gorgeous on her.

Vergara’s friends and former co-stars couldn’t help but cackle at her video. Her former Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler said, “This is a classic” and America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel said, “You ride the bull like you walk to the desk.”

Vergara always looks amazing, from red carpet events alongside her husband Joe Manganiello to throwback swimsuit photos from her early modeling days. Vergara is all about confidence and truly owns summer with her swimsuit-themed posts.

In a previous interview with Home Business Magazine, Vergara responded to what the pressures of being a beauty icon are like. “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon because you know after you start feeling time goes by, things change,” she said. “So of course I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

