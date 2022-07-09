Fans Are Losing It Over Anne Hathaway’s Sparkling Barbie-Inspired Look at the Valentino Couture Show

Yet again, Anne Hathaway has taken our breaths away with another show-stopping outfit. On July 8, Hathaway arrived in a sparkling Valentino dress that has the internet losing its mind (and rightfully so!)

For the highly publicized Valentino Couture show, Hathaway arrived in a show-stopping, sequined look from Valentino that Twitter can’t get over. The Devil Wears Prada star arrived wearing a vibrant fuchsia peplum bodice mini dress with matching high platform sandals and a handbag. It’s giving us Barbie vibes in all the best ways!

Anne Hathaway Marco Piovanotto/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images).

Anne Hathaway KGC-356/STAR MAX/IPx 2022.

As we said, Twitter has been talking nonstop about her brightly colored ensemble. One Twitter user posted two photos of the Oscar-winning actress with the caption, “the perfection 💖.” Another Twitter user added, “Anne Hathaway yes i can feel your power yes ma’am.” But there are thousands along the same lines: Hathaway absolutely stunned once again with her sartorial choices.

Hathaway wasn’t the only star to wow at the Valentino Couture Show; stars like Florence Pugh and Ariana DeBose also turned heads in their pink ensembles. Couture Week has been in full swing this past week, with Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West matching for the Balenciaga show. And while the Valentino Couture show may be over, it definitely won’t leave our minds anytime soon.

While Hathaway has always been a fashionable goddess, this has been her year. From her ethereal look at Cannes to this vibrant number, nothing is too bold or too colorful for the beloved star.

