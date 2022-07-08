Aaron Paul’s $1.4 Million Idaho Home With a Hot-Springs Pool in the Living Room Is a Work of Art

Aaron Paul might be starting a new trend in Hollywood by sharing the listing for his Boise, Idaho property on social media. Celebrities already take PR into their own hands by announcing milestone events like engagements and pregnancies, so why not do the same with real estate? The former Breaking Bad star posted a cinematic look at his $1,349,500 residence that is truly a work of art.

Paul must be serious about selling this property, known as “The Klein House,” because the video clip he posted on his Instagram account featured his real estate agent giving a very personal tour and history of the architecture. The 2,171-square-foot masterpiece has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, but it is the living room that is the “center-point of the home,” per the official listing. That’s where the “indoor geo-thermal/mineral swimming pool” resides, offering a true spa-like experience in the Art Troutner-designed property.

The 42-year-old star emotionally discussed what it meant to sell his hometown residence. He wrote, “Goodbye you beautiful thing you. It pains me to let go of this Idaho staple but life if full of chapters and sadly this chapter is closing.” Paul also gave a little history into how he wound up buying the place “sight unseen.” He continued, “My sister @americanhips sent me the listing and said ‘Look what just came on the market! It has a hot spring inside of the living room.’ I was instantly sold.” Now, the home is ready for a new owner, who is looking for a “magical” place with lush landscaping to surround them as they take a dip in the pool.

Paul sounds like he’s sad to let it go, but eager to move on, and he’s made it easy for any of his followers to find the details about his realtor and marketing team to make this a quick, easy sale (they are all tagged in the post). It’s definitely one way to utilize your social media fans, all five-and-a-half million of them.

