Caroline Kennedy’s Son Jack Schlossberg Shares Touching Memory of Shinzo Abe at His 23rd Birthday Party

The assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday touched one particular Kennedy family member, who had a hilarious and touching tribute to share with his followers. Jack Schlossberg, the 29-year-old son of Caroline Kennedy, has fond memories of the politician while his mom served as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017.

Schlossberg told a story to his Instagram Story followers about his 23rd birthday, and how the former prime minister contributed to the celebrations. Calling Abe an “amazing leader who transformed Japan,” the lawyer shared snapshots of their time together in Japan, including an autographed Polaroid that reads, “To Jack, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” The grandson of John F. Kennedy added that “his legacy endures in the strength of the Japanese people.”

Shinzo Abe, Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg Jack Schlossberg/Instagram.

He then revealed that “the only 2 guests at my 23rd birthday worked together to make the US-Japan alliance stronger,” along with a smiling photo of himself, his mom, and Abe at his tiny party. Schlossberg went on to praise the leader on his Twitter account, sharing, “Transformational leader. committed to democracy, rule of law, and US-Japan alliance. Legacy endures in the strength of the Japanese people and the ties that bind our two nations. Otsukare!”

Transformational leader. committed to democracy, rule of law, and US-Japan alliance. Legacy endures in the strength of the Japanese people and the ties that bind our two nations. Otsukare ! pic.twitter.com/mErM8UK0wN — Jack Schlossberg (@JBKSchlossberg) July 8, 2022

President Joe Biden has ordered for all U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff through Sunday night in honor of the fallen prime minister. Statements and condolences from global leaders continue to pour in for Abe, but Schlossberg’s personal touch shows how special the politician was to him at a particular moment in time for him and his mom as they were welcomed with open arms in Japan.

