Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Are Looking for ‘Privacy’ on Their Summer Vacation

Just like any family at this time of year, Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready to pack up their three kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, and head out for summer vacation. This year, the royal couple has one particular item that is a must for their holiday travel: privacy.

We can’t blame the royal family for wanting some time away from their demanding public-facing jobs after several years of controversies and feuds. While the first obvious vacation stop would be “Balmoral to spend time with the Queen“, royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun that William and Kate will likely be looking for “a change of scenery” this summer. After the pandemic halted most of their international travels over the last two years, she believes that the dynamic duo will be “itching” to head to the Caribbean island of Mustique this year.

“They have all the infrastructure they need there, they have a no-fly zone and all kinds of things in place so they can actually have some privacy,” Seward continued. “Although it is a bit hot and wet in the Caribbean at that time of year, there are lots of places you can go that are relatively private.” The couple’s craving for privacy might be due to the tumultuous few years they’ve endured as well as the scrutiny they received during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. It was a long week of events, especially for the children, and Louis had a few misbehaving moments that were typical of a four-year-old after such activities.

By prioritizing their privacy, the family of five can sit back and relax without worrying about the court of public opinion on their parenting skills, and the kids can just be kids. William and Kate deserve time to rest, away from the prying eyes (and thoughts) of others.

