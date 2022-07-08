Kate Hudson Found a Cheeky Way to Celebrate Her Summer Vacation in Stunning Sunbathing Bikini Snapshot

Kate Hudson’s vacation in Capri, Italy is going fabulously, according to her social media pages. She is on holiday with her family, including mom Goldie Hawn, stepdad Kurt Russell, fiancé Danny Fujikawa, and her three kids, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani, but she’s also taking time to share some of her favorite sunbathing photos (if you know where to look for them).

She shared an Instagram carousel, which starts with a makeup-free selfie with her daughter, and then moves on to a street sign indicating she’s in Capri. Keep scrolling because five snapshots in you will get to her cheekiest photo to date — sun’s out, buns out. The 43-year-old actress is lying on her stomach getting some sunshine, but all of the focus is on her athletic body from the back. She’s wearing a white floral thong bikini with pink sunglasses and her long, blonde hair in beachy waves — Hudson looks happy and relaxed.

For the Knives Out 2 star, one of the most important things in her life is family. She’s often discussed how she believes there is a direct correlation between family relationships and our health— both physically and mentally. “We talk a lot about what we put into our body and working out,” she told Health magazine. “But I also think the connections with family and how we relate to one another can become a direct reflection of how we feel or do not feel about ourselves. The healthier your relationships are with your family, the healthier your relationship will be with yourself.”

There’s no doubt that vacation, no matter where you go, is good for the soul. For Hudson, that means traveling with her entire family clan, who brings her so much joy — at home and on holiday.

