Keanu Reeves & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Make a Stylish Appearance Strolling Hand-in-Hand in NYC

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant made the cutest couple on their recent outing in New York City. The duo, who prefers to keep a low profile out of the press and away from prying eyes, shared a date night that included shopping on Fifth Avenue and a bite to eat after.

The best part of their Thursday outing was how stylish Reeves and Grant looked while spending quality time together. (See the photos HERE.) The 57-year-old actor wore a navy-blue suit paired with a black V-neck T-shirt and heavy brown boots — and of course, his handsome scruffy hair and beard. Grant looked chic in a sleeveless black shirt, hot pink pants, and black flats. The duo strolled hand-in-hand, never letting go of each other while they maneuvered through the busy streets of Manhattan.

Alexandra Grant is bringing her own style to the red carpet. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/ty4tmxbntH — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 8, 2022

The couple of four years first made their red-carpet appearance in 2019, but they keep those moments rare — and for good reason. Grant revealed in 2020 what it was like for her when the world found out she was dating Reeves, and it took a lot of adjustment to be in the public eye. “I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” she told British Vogue. “But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?’” As an artist, the 49-year-old artist is used to working alone in a studio and being more introspective about her work. Dating Reeves certainly brought a lot of unexpected scrutiny to her life.

However, the couple seems to manage it well by keeping their private life off the radar as much as possible. It’s a strategy that probably helps keep their sanity as a Hollywood couple, but it also allows them to offer a few sweet glimpses into their lives behind the scenes, which fans are always clamoring for.

