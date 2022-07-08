Jennifer Lopez Heats Up the Summer With a New JLo Beauty Video All About the ‘Booty’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer is halfway over, but that isn’t stopping Jennifer Lopez from heating up the second part of the season with a sizzling new video and product from her JLO Beauty line. She decided to tease her followers on Instagram with a clip that showed off some of her hottest looks over the years.

The Instagram Reel was set to her single, “Sexy Body” with Pitbull, and showed off her fit physique from her various projects. From a stunning orange bikini to close-ups shots of her legs and “booty,” this might be Lopez’s most risqué promotion to date. The 52-year-old star hinted that fans have to wait for the new product to launch. She captioned the steamy clip, “#SummerOfBooty @JLoBeauty #SomethingIsComing.”

Lopez is likely looking to hit the “oils, tanning, creams, balms, treatments, serums, lotions, bronzers, sunscreen [and] polishes/scrubs” segment of the beauty market, according to documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and obtained by Page Six Style. That would align nicely with her body-conscious clip on her social media page, and it’s an item currently not available in her product lineup.

The Halftime star was thrilled to launch her beauty line in 2021 because she had been asked for years what the secret was to her skincare regimen. She’s always talked about living a “clean,” healthy lifestyle, and that obviously shows in her overall well-being. “What I’ve learned is that it’s all about simplicity: Less is more. There’s this unnatural beauty standard right now, and that’s not the way I live my life,” she told InStyle. “The truth is, my secret to great skin is what I call the five S’s: sleep, sunscreen, serums, supplements, and living a healthy, sane life, which in Spanish is called sana.” And of course, the “summer of booty,” so get ready, Lopez fans.

