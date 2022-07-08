Nicole Kidman Gave Fans an Intimate Look at Her Post-Fashion Show Evening in Paris

Over the course of the last few days, several stars descended on Paris for the latest fashion showcase. Celeb moms like Kim Kardashian hit the runway showing off some of Balenciaga’s latest threads, and even hit up a few post-fashion show festivities in the city of lights. But for Nicole Kidman, she chose to give her fans an intimate look at how she spent her evening in Paris by sharing a stunning new snapshot on Instagram.

In the photo, which you can see below, Kidman somehow made her pose on the white sheets of her bed look so effortless. The Oscar winner wore a gorgeous black Balenciaga mini-dress, featuring a long train and dazzling sparkles. “Night, night from Paris, with love,” the actress captioned the image, adding a red heart emoji.

Kidman definitely had a busy few days in Paris. Not only did she surprise fashion show attendees by walking the Balenciaga runway, she also brought along her husband of more than 15 years, Keith Urban — with whom she shared some adorable PDA outside the fashion hall. Along with walking the show, Kidman also attended some events for Balenciaga’s latest showcase — no wonder the actress was tuckered out by the end of last night.

The actress really gave fans quite the behind-the-scenes look with her recent posts on Instagram. We loved seeing how the star prepared for the runway, and how she ended her evening — minus the designer threads, her post falling asleep in bed was honestly so relatable. We can’t wait to see what else she shares!

