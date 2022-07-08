Prince Harry Just Scored a Major Win in His Ongoing Defamation Case

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While it seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life is now fully settled in the United States, the couple still has some unfinished business to attend to in the United Kingdom. Namely, Prince Harry is in the midst of a libel suit against one tabloid, who made certain claims regarding the Duke of Sussex’s fight to hire security for his family during their trip overseas for the Platinum Jubilee. But one royal insider has intel regarding Harry’s defamation suit, and it appears the father of two earned a major legal victory.

In the early hours of July 8, Omid Scobie tweeted the latest update concerning the Duke of Sussex’s libel case. “An article in The Mail on Sunday about the Prince Harry’s legal claim against the British Home Office has just been ruled as defamatory by a High Court judge,” the Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family revealed. “The tabloid claimed he tried to keep his legal fight about security with the government ‘a secret.'”

Scobie also followed up on the initial tweet, indicating there’s more to come from this defamation suit. “Agreeing with Harry’s lawyers, Mr. Justice Nicklen said: ‘The allegation being made in the article was very much that the object was to mislead the public.’ Today’s ruling is the first stage of this libel claim. The next will be for Associated Newspapers to file a defence,'” Scobie shared.

In the weeks leading up to Harry, Meghan, and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, making the journey to the United Kingdom for the first time as a family, Harry made it clear that ensuring his family’s safety was his first priority. While the family of four made it to the U.K. for the festivities, as well as meaningful reunions with key members of the royal family, safety was surely on their mind. Now that Harry has earned this legal win, we’re sure this is just the first chapter in this ongoing case.

