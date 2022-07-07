Reese Witherspoon Goes on a $28 Million Real Estate Buying Spree in Los Angeles & Nashville

If you were wondering what Reese Witherspoon did in her spare time outside of acting, producing TV shows and movies, and raising a family, you know now. The 46-year-old actress has been swooping up real estate at a frenetic pace in 2022, and she’s targeted two cities for her home base: Los Angeles and Nashville.

She put her swanky Mandeville Canyon estate, in the ultra-luxe area of Brentwood in Los Angeles, on the market earlier this year for $25 million. Per Dirt, Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth then spent $5 million on another neighborhood ranch home with 2,600 square feet, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms — it will be interesting to see if this is a teardown or a home for a family member.

Reese Witherspoon’s Brentwood home. Google.

In Nashville, the Oscar winner is laying the foundation to becoming a serious land investor in the city. She recently spent $18 million on a four-acre property that boasts a “15,000-square-foot main house, a separate pool house, full-size tennis court with a covered viewing pavilion, vast expanses of grassy lawn and a spoon-shaped swimming pool.” Now, that’s a residence with A-list amenities!

Reese Witherspoon’s new Nashville home. Google.

To add to her business portfolio, Witherspoon scooped up an 1870s historic brick building in downtown Nashville. With her Draper James store already open, this is possibly her East Coast home away from home for her production offices. The $4.2 million property offers a 3,000-square-foot primary house and a 1,300-square-foot building in the back that has a private alleyway to keep prying eyes away from her arrivals and departures.

Reese Witherspoon’s commercial building in Nashville. MLS.

If that wasn’t enough, Witherspoon added one more small ranch home to her collection in Franklin, Tennessee. The 2,200-square-foot house on a cul-de-sac has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and came in at a more modest price of $672,000. We have no idea who will be the fortunate recipient of this residence, but the Big Little Lies star is definitely making some big financial moves this year — and she’s definitely leaning into her two favorite cities in the U.S.

Before you go, click here to see which celebrities own the most homes around the world.