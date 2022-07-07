Buy Jane Austen’s Persuasion for Less Than $7 Before the Netflix Adaptation Premieres

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’ve been a string of book-to-screen adaptations we’ve been so excited to see, but this one stands atop the lot. Call us suckers for period dramas and a romance full of yearning, but we’ve rarely found ourselves disappointed or lead astray by Jane Austen. The beloved author’s works have been adapted to the big and small screen alike for years, and in just a few days, another will join the list. Netflix’s iteration of Austen’s novel Persuasion is heading to the streamer on July 15. But before the film adaptation debuts, you can get a copy of the novel for under $7 on Amazon.

One of Austen’s final works, Persuasion tells the story of Anne Elliot roughly seven years after breaking off her romance with Captain Frederick Wentworth. But why did the former young couple go their separate ways? Well, as the title of the novel would imply, Anne was persuaded by her family to give him up. Now, years later, the two are reunited. Will old feelings resurface? Or will Anne’s affections lead her elsewhere?

Image: Independently published via Amazon Independently published via Amazon.

'Persuasion' by Jane Austen $6.89 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Naturally, a book as enticing as an Austen novel needed the screen adaptation. Enter Netflix — the streaming giant’s iteration of Austen’s timeless story is directed by Carrie Cracknell and stars Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, Henry Golding, and Oscar nominated actor Richard E. Grant. This time around, Cracknell’s giving an Austen tale a new spin, with Johnson’s Anne breaking the fourth wall and relaying her inner monologues and musings directly to the audience. You can check out the trailer below.

The film adaptation of Persuasion doesn’t hit the streamer until July 15, which gives longtime Austen fans some time to read this beloved tale. The novel is currently just $6.89 on Amazon right now, and is the ideal summer read before you settle in to watch the film. If you’re a long-time admirer of Austen’s work, or just want to read the book before you watch the film, don’t hesitate. Buy your copy today!

Before you go, click here to see which books you should read based on your last binge-watch.

