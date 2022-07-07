The Royal Family Is Reportedly in ‘Panic Mode’ Over Possible Second Oprah Interview with Meghan & Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in a neighborhood with a lot of A-listers, and that includes Oprah Winfrey, whom they have a long history with. They’ve worked together professionally and socialized personally, but they will always be connected because of the Sussexes’ bombshell interview with the talk show host in March 2021.

After photos surfaced of the couple driving over to Winfrey’s house in June, the buzz started to heat up that they were possibly lining up a second interview. While there could be several reasons why Harry and Meghan were hanging with the media mogul, the palace reportedly paid attention to this news and are in “panic mode” that another TV special could happen in the future. Royal expert Daniela Elser, via the New Zealand Herald, noted that the Sussexes are “holding some pretty powerful cards,” especially with Harry’s upcoming memoir and the palace’s refusal to release the bullying report from allegations against Meghan.

Elser also pointed out that the royal family’s PR strategy has dramatically shifted since the Platinum Jubilee last month, something royal author Omid Scobie also noted after Prince Charles hired a former tabloid editor to be his new communications secretary. She criticized the palace’s official statement about the Prince of Wales meeting the Sussexes’ daughter Lilibet for the first time, claiming it was unprofessional. “Six ‘verys’ in four sentences — that has to be some sort of effusive record,” she explained. “The whole thing reads like the sort of frothy briefing an LA publicist would give a supermarket tabloid, not the sort of fare that normally comes from the royal houses. Ask yourself this: when has a royal mouthpiece ever voluntarily gushed before?”

It feels like the palace is operating in damage-control mode ahead of any possible new royal family revelations if Meghan and Harry decided to sit down with Winfrey one more time. At the same time, this could be much ado about nothing with the couple’s visit to the TV personality’s home, but there’s something afoot at the palace — and royal experts are starting to take notice.

