Elle Macpherson Shares a Fashionably Sweet Moment With 24-Year-Old Flynn Busson at Paris Fashion Week

Elle Macpherson made a splash at Paris Fashion Week, but she didn’t do it alone. The 58-year-old supermodel had her oldest son Flynn Busson, from her former relationship with financier Arpad Busson, by her side — and it looks like the mother-son duo had a blast.

Sharing moments of their fashionable night out together and dressed stylishly in Dior, Flynn helped his mom with one final detail before they stepped out to the show by zipping up her dress and hooking the clasp. He gave her shoulders a final pat and told her, “Looks beautiful.” Macpherson turned around to give her son an appreciative hug and emotionally replied, “Thank you.” They walked arm-in-arm and then held hands as the supermodel’s long, soft waves bounced as she walked — the duo eventually turned around and gave the same gorgeous smile. Like mother, like son.

The Australian beauty made the choice to raise Flynn and younger son Cy, 19, “out of the public eye” because she wanted them to have as normal a childhood as possible. “It was a decision that their dad and I made,” she told Vogue Australia. “We didn’t think it was necessary for them to be recognized in public. Of course, you can’t stop paparazzi.” Now that they are adults, she is happy to share them with the world because they can consent to having their image on display.

Macpherson is also thrilled at how this stage of motherhood offers her a new way to advise them, without being too overbearing. “My aim is to guide them so that they recognize the importance of being self-responsible and self-reliable,” she said. “I don’t want them to be dependent on me. I feel like the best gift I could give them is the freedom to grow and learn.” It looks like the supermodel is doing a great job because Flynn looks so happy to be his mom’s “favorite date” at Dior.

