Demi Moore Sizzles in Vintage Swimwear Collection That’s Designed for Women ‘At Every Stage’ of Life

Demi Moore is sliding into summer with a smoldering swimsuit look that gives a nod to the past with a fresh modern spin. The 59-year-old actress is showing off how inclusive and sexy women of all ages can feel with her continuing partnership with Andie, an inclusive, stylish swimwear brand for women.

Moore, an investor in the company, offered a very hands-on approach to their new vintage-inspired Demi Moore x Andie collection, with prices ranging from $75-$155 and available in trendy one-piece and bikini-style bathing suits. She’s especially proud of the new Firework print, which she showed off in The Monaco, a high-waisted bikini with a halter top to offer that extra bit of support. The G.I. Jane star looked confident and relaxed in the images, which is a part of Andie’s mission to “uplift women” and help them feel fabulous “in and out of the water.” It certainly didn’t hurt that they shot the campaign in the French Riviera, so the background scenery is equally as gorgeous as Moore looks in her new collection.

Demi Moore in The Monaco for Andie. Drew Escriva/Andie Swimwear.

“After partnering for last year’s TOGETHER campaign, I was excited to collaborate with the brand again. This time, we united to design an entirely new swimwear collection together” she shared in an email statement. “Andie swimsuits have become staples in my wardrobe. Working directly with the Andie team to create meaningful swim pieces influenced by my penchant for vintage fashion, while keeping in mind women at every stage of their lives, was an inspiring and fulfilling experience.”

Demi Moore Drew Escriva/Andie Swimwear.

Last summer, Moore posed in another stunning series of photos with her three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, for the “Together” campaign for Andie. It was a sweet way for the family to bond, especially for a brand with a mission that is close to their mom’s heart. The first drop of beautiful designs for the Demi Moore x Andie collection dropped on July 7 with a second release coming on July 15. Moore is making sure summer of 2022 is a memorable one!

