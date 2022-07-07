Prince William & Kate Middleton Showed Off Some Rare PDA During a Recent Royal Outing

Ever since Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot in 2011, the couple has been a wholly united front. Over the course of the last few years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have worked in tandem to usher in the next era of the monarchy by taking on new responsibilities. And while each engagement, appearance, and outing comes with it the need to represent the monarchy with the utmost decorum and reverence to the crown, these two still manage to steal some sweet moments. During a recent polo match, Prince William and Kate Middleton showed off some rare PDA, and the photos are too sweet.

Yesterday, Prince William participated in the 2022 Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup match, and his wife of more than a decade was right by his side. In fact, once William took some time off the field, he went over to Kate and gave her a loving kiss on the cheek. Kate was grinning from ear to ear — just check out the snapshot of the lovebirds below!

Prince William kisses wife Kate Middleton on the cheek during the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022 KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx.

Now, we don’t know what the score of the match was, but it honestly doesn’t matter. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge won plenty of hearts with their precious display. Then again, it’s not often we see the parents of three showing off some PDA. Indeed, it’s quite a rarity.

There have been a few occasions in recent memory where William and Kate have offered longtime royal fans some swoon-worthy PDA moments. One that comes to mind is a rare collection of photos the couple shared following Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony back in October 2021. While moments like these are oftentimes few and far between, they’re nevertheless romantic. William and Kate have really given us an intimate look at the monarchy unlike any couple before them — and we love soaking in each moment.

