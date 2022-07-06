Ciara’s Romantic 6th Wedding Anniversary Video Gets a Heartfelt Response from Russell Wilson

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson have had a busy year with their cross-country move from Seattle to Denver. Now that they are happily ensconced in their gorgeous Colorado estate, the couple can enjoy a milestone in their marriage: their sixth wedding anniversary.

The “Level Up” singer shared a romantic Instagram Reel honoring their relationship with snippets of their wedding and memories of the vacations they’ve shared together all set to Stevie Wonder’s dreamy song, “Ribbon in the Sky.” She added a loving caption about their union that might make you grab for a tissue or two. “Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more. It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday,” she wrote. “I’m a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go.”

The NFL star wasn’t about to let the sweet moment pass by without acknowledging his wife in the comments. His heartfelt response was equally as affectionate as Ciara’s message. “Mrs. Wilson. You have filled my heart with joy since the moment I met you,” he gushed. “Loving you and Future, Sienna, and Win is the greatest blessing and gift ever. Cheers to Year 6. Cheers to Love. Cheers to Us. Mi Amore.” Of course, he topped off the amorous comment with a red-heart emoji for added effect.

With Wilson’s trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos, Ciara has been supportively by his side with the big move. “He’s just special,” Ciara told People. “I think most importantly, I’m just excited for Russ in this next, this new chapter of his career. This is year 11 for him. He’s been so blessed to have rocked the first 10 years.” The athlete has also been bragging about Ciara as she gets ready to launch her latest single, “Jump,” so the duo is making sure they have each other’s backs in their public and private lives.

