Ben Affleck Hasn’t Kicked This One Habit Since Reuniting With Health-Conscious Fiancée Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been a united front ever since they got back together in 2021 from blending their families to reportedly buying a $60 million Beverly Hills home. Yet there seems to be one thing in their relationship that clashes with their lifestyle: Affleck’s cigarette smoking.

The couple was spotted on the set of Affleck’s untitled Nike movie as they strolled hand-in-hand. (See the photos HERE.) Lopez had on stunning wide-leg white pants paired with a long-sleeve black shirt and accessorized with her signature gold hoops. Affleck kept his look more casual with baggy gray pants, a black hoodie, and sneakers — but it was the cigarette hanging out of his mouth that was hard to ignore. Despite maintaining a sober lifestyle, his smoking habit is one he’s hanging on to.

It was former fiancé Alex Rodriguez who bragged about his then-love J. Lo and her “clean” lifestyle to Harper’s Bazaar in 2018. “She really leans into the big fundamentals, like getting her rest, eight to 10 hours,” he gushed. “She doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke. She lives a very clean life.” With making her health a high priority, it must bug her just a tiny bit that Affleck still smokes. Of course, staying sober is also the most important aspect for the Oscar winner, who wants to be a good partner to Lopez, and dad to his three kids, daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, from his former marriage to Jennifer Garner, so maybe Lopez lets this one vice slide by.

Affleck isn’t the only Hollywood star who sneaks in a cigarette or two. Salma Hayek didn’t hide her habit from her fans while getting ready for the 2022 BAFTA awards, and Gwyneth Paltrow admitted she allows herself one cigarette a week. So, while most of Los Angeles is a smoke-free zone, there are still a few stars who aren’t afraid to be seen puffing away in public.

