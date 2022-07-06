Ivanka Trump Proudly Talked About Dad Donald Trump in Unprecedented Trailer Despite Post-Election Distance

The documentary that the Trump family probably doesn’t want people to see finally has a trailer to view. Unprecedented, which will be released on Sunday, July 10 on Discovery+, covers the controversial presidential election, the results, and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection from their point of view. While many Americans will focus on Donald Trump’s reaction to those tumultuous days, it’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s thoughts that should get a closer look.

In the video clip, Ivanka is seen touting the family strategy that they are unified around their father’s campaign. She’s seen proudly boasting, “He’s taught Republicans that it’s OK to fight back.” Well, that wasn’t the actions she and husband Jared Kushner were taking behind the scenes after the election was officially called for Joe Biden. They were busy buying property in Miami, Florida, while Kushner was taking “an online MasterClass on how to write a book, taught by the prolific best-selling novelist James Patterson” because he wanted to write a memoir about his time in the White House. That doesn’t seem to support the same Trump family talking points that the election was stolen, and their father was wronged by the electoral college.

Even in speaking with the House select committee, it was Ivanka who confirmed she believed in then-Attorney General William Barr that the correct outcome of the election was in favor of Joe Biden. “It affected my perspective,” she said in her testimonial video. “I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he was saying.” Her constant flip-flopping even caught the eye of her dad who dismissed her role in his re-election campaign (the documentary footage tells a different story) while insulting Barr in the process. “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” he wrote. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!).”

Ivanka may have to answer to not only her family for her different versions of the story, but also to the House select committee who is digging for the truth from the Trump family. Given the fact that she and Kushner have not tried to join Donald Trump’s recent rallies and possible 2024 presidential campaign, it’s likely that the couple were telling two different tales in public and in private.

