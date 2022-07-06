This Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick is Heading to Netflix — & It’s Only $15 On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It feels like nearly everyday we’re learning about a new book-to-screen adaptation — and today is no different. Back in August 2021, Reese Witherspoon selected Andrea Bartz’s We Were Never Here as her book club’s read. Now, that story is headed to the screen thanks to Netflix. As the upcoming iteration gets underway, now’s the perfect time to buy this intense thriller — and it’s only $15 on Amazon.

Bartz recently spoke with People about how excited she is to see the Netflix adaptation come to fruition. “I created the book and that was my art, and now these people who have an expertise in making movies are going to go do their arts,” the We Were Never Here author shared with the outlet. “I’m very excited to see how they change things and take it in new directions on the screen.” Much like Bartz, audiences have every reason to be excited about the adaptation.

Image: Ballantine Books Ballantine Books.

'We Were Never Here' by Andrea Bartz $15 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

We Were Never Here follows Emily and Kristen on their backpacking trip through Chile, and the horrifying circumstances that befall the two women. When Emily returns to their hotel room one night, she finds blood, broken glass, and a dead body on the floor. While Kristen tells Emily she only acted in self-dense against the male backpacker she brought back to their room, Emily feels startled — knowing this isn’t the first instance the two women have covered up a crime scene.

As Emily’s trauma follows her, so do the secrets that she and Kristen have kept all these years. We Were Never Here is a harrowing tale, one that feels tailor-made for a movie adaptation. With more than enough time before the title hits Netflix, get your copy of Bartz’s novel today and start reading.

Before you go, click here to see which books you should read based on your last binge-watch.

