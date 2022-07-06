Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Paris PDA Drew Cheers from the Crowd at Balenciaga Show

There is no question Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are head over heels in love with each other, but the affectionate duo made sure the crowds at Paris Fashion Week knew that their union is strong. As the couple headed into the Balenciaga show before Kidman walked the runway, they gave the crowd of photographers and fans exactly what they wanted: PDA.

Dressed in all black, the 55-year-old actress put on her stylish sunglasses and turned toward her husband, who licked his lips in preparation for the big moment, via Vogue magazine’s Instagram account. She cupped his head in her hands and planted a firm kiss on her 54-year-old husband. Of course, the make-out session didn’t end there as the Oscar winner went in for a deeper smooch and the crowd went wild with cheers and high-pitched screams. The paparazzi must have been thrilled to capture such a sweet moment between Kidman and Urban.

The actress and the country singer just celebrated their 16th anniversary on June 25 with a throwback snapshot of them lighting the candles at their wedding ceremony. Kidman captioned the image, “Sweet XVI. Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever.” They have never been shy about sharing how deeply connected they are as a couple and Urban has often joked that he “definitely married up” when Kidman became his wife. “What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist,” he explained to Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “Don’t question it.”

The Australian star feels the same way about her musician husband. She told CBS Mornings in January, “I met him later in life and it’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. That man is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” With statements like that, we don’t expect those PDA moments to end any time soon.

