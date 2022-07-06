Prince Charles Is Reportedly Ready to ‘Start Healing’ His Relationship With Prince Harry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tensions have been running high between the Sussexes and members of the royal family for quite some time. But during the Platinum Jubilee a few short weeks ago, it seemed those strained relationships were put aside as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with members of the royal family for the first time in roughly two years. Following the couple’s get-together with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Clarence House, the Prince of Wales is reportedly more eager than ever to repair his relationship with his youngest son.

“I do know that Charles absolutely wants to start healing that fractured relationship with Harry,” royal insider and author Katie Nicholl recently shared with Entertainment Tonight. Nicholl highlighted how the father-son reunion was “very much the beginning” of Charles and Harry’s journey to reconnect, and their time together “paved the way for some more conciliatory talks.”

“He loves his son but he wants to forgive his son for everything. He wants to repair that relationship and move on,” Nicholl continued. “A big part of that is him wanting to be a grandfather and see those grandchildren,” she added, referencing 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet. “It may mean a few more transatlantic trips, but he wants to enjoy this experience.”

Indeed, Charles’ first meeting with granddaughter Lilibet was surely one that held incredible meaning for the Prince of Wales. The future king, Nicholl notes, is “very, very keen to have a close relationship with Meghan and Harry’s children.” Now that Harry, Meghan, and their children are back stateside, we’re hopeful these bonds between members of the royal family are beginning to mend.

