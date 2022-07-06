Tracee Ellis Ross Is the Definition of Radiant in This Emerald Bikini

When it comes to vibrant red carpet looks, Tracee Ellis Ross always looks like the definition of sunshine. But now, she’s swapping that for a more radiant, ethereal look with a series of rare bikini photos.

On July 5, Ross posted photos of her living her best life by the pool in the gorgeous sun. She posted the jaw-dropping bikini photos with the simple caption of a green check mark emoji, which is probably a nod to her stunning green bikini.

In the first photo, we see her rocking an emerald bikini, trucker hat, and gold statement jewelry as she’s chilling on a poolside chair, followed by a few gorgeous close-up selfies. Then we see her in the pool with her friends before lounging again on the poolside table. She also posts a photo of her sipping on a cocktail while she swaps her bikini bottoms for matching flared green pants.

Then we end the post with a radiant mirror selfie, showing off her whole look and beautiful body! We loved these photos from Ross, mainly because we love seeing her look so happy and radiant!

The Black-ish star told Good Housekeeping in 2017 how she defines beauty: “There are times I put on tons of makeup; there are times I don’t. The larger conversation is about the idea that we have to manipulate ourselves to be lovable and worthy. My life has worth because of who I am as a human being, not because I am an object of desire.”

Before you go, click here to read more inspiring quotes from influential Black women.

