Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Living It Up in a ‘Tropical Piece of Paradise’ While on Their Honeymoon

We know we’ve said it before, but it feels like this sentiment rings true now more than ever before: Britney Spears is seriously living her best life, and it all seems thanks to her tropical honeymoon with husband Sam Asghari. The couple have been enjoying their little slice of paradise over the course of the last few days, and the beloved “Toxic” hitmaker shared an update with her fans on social media.

Spears took to her preferred social media platform of choice — Instagram, of course — and posted two videos from the newlyweds’ island getaway. In the first clip, which you can check out below, Spears and Asghari enjoy a boat ride, with Spears showing off some dance moves. The newly-minted husband and wife shared a few sweet kisses and looked blissfully happy together.

In another video, Spears posed up on the beach, clad in a black and turquoise two-piece. “Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise,” Spears began the caption to her post. “No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!! this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation,” Spears wrote, adding, “jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!”

Since Spears and Asghari tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony just a few short weeks ago, the “Gimme More” singer has never seemed happier. It’s been such an intense year for Spears, who has a new lease on life since the end of her constricting conservatorship of more than a decade. Now that she’s wholly embracing this new chapter in her life, we cannot wait to watch Spears continue to thrive.

