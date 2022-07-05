Carmen Electra Revealed the ‘Empowering’ Reason Why She Decided to Create an OnlyFans Account

Carmen Electra joined the OnlyFans bandwagon this May because she wanted to be in control of her image. Just like Denise Richards, who recently joined the adult-content website with her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen, women in the entertainment industry are tired of not having a say in their careers.

The former Baywatch star was candid with Fox News Digital about why she thinks this is a turning point in her Hollywood journey. “What I realized is that OnlyFans is a safe place where you can be your own creator,” she told the media outlet. “I have become my own creative director, my own stylist, my own visionary. You’re one-on-one with the fans, so they can do requests, and I love it.” Calling it “really, really fun,” Electra loves “creating photos” and “getting videos” for exclusive content for her loyal fans.

We have a first look photo at what you can expect from subscribing to @carmenelectra's OnlyFans account. https://t.co/JvUykp3mJE — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 18, 2022

The most important aspect of her OnlyFans platform is that “there’s no one telling you what to do; I’m my own boss.” The 50-year-old actress is no stranger to posing nude since she posed for a Playboy pictorial five times, including three times as the magazine’s cover star. She finds her latest venture to be “intense and very empowering” because she has “so many fun and creative ideas” that she can now follow through with and bring to life for her followers. She hopes to bring her authentic self to her account since she knows how many people have enjoyed her career for over three decades.

Electra is hoping this new chapter in her life allows her more freedom from a financial and creative perspective. She’s also offering advice to anyone else who is thinking about stepping outside the box and starting their own business. “Go out there and get it and don’t let anyone stop you. Don’t get in your head and if you ever need to break, do that for yourself,” she summed up. “The best thing you can do is to reset yourself.”

Before you go, click here to see which other stars got naked on camera.