Reese Witherspoon’s July Book Club Pick Is the Perfect ‘Romantic Beach Read’ — & It’s Less Than $20 on Amazon

We’re well into summer, and yet we’re still hungry for another book to add to our growing TBR list. Fortunately, our favorite celeb bookworm, Reese Witherspoon, is on standby with yet another perfect book club selection. The actress and producer chose Honey & Spice by Bolu Babalola as July 2022’s read, and you can buy a copy on Amazon right now for under $20.

Honey & Spice follows Kiki, the witty host of the podcast Brown Sugar and a closeted romantic at heart. When Kiki denounces the mess of modern dating, she finds herself locking lips with Malakai — who she’s also called out on her podcast. The two wind up in a fake relationship, becoming friends, enemies and lovers over the course of their time together. It’s a book Witherspoon herself calls “very sexy” and “very funny.” But what else does the self-professed book club queen think of this enticing new read? Let’s find out.

Image: William Morrow William Morrow.

“You just fall in love with these two characters,” the actress says of Babalola’s latest. “You’re rooting for them and you just want them to find their way.” The novel even took Witherspoon back to her own dating life in her early 20s — a confusing, frustrating time nearly any woman can relate to.

So, for any book-loving hearts out there still looking for that next novel to add to their shelf, we can’t help but feel this is the ideal choice. Witherspoon herself even says Honey & Spice is a great “romantic beach read,” and we have a feeling you won’t be able to put it down. Get your copy of Babalola’s new novel today!

