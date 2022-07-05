Barack & Michelle Obama Gush With Pride, Sharing Adorable Baby Snapshots on Daughter Malia’s 24th Birthday

Barack and Michelle Obama were feeling a bit sentimental this Fourth of July — not only was it Independence Day, but it was also the birthday of their oldest daughter, Malia. The Hollywood writer celebrated her 24th birthday and mom and dad honored her with sweet baby photos for all the world to see.

Barack Obama shared a photo of Malia as a baby wearing a purple onesie with a pink and white-striped bib around her neck. He looked proudly at his first child as she looked at the camera with her chubby little cheeks. The former president lovingly wrote, “Happy birthday, Malia! No matter how sophisticated, accomplished, beautiful, and gracious a young woman you’ve become—you’ll always be my baby. And I will always be here to lift you up.”

Michelle also dug out a snapshot from Malia’s baby book to show an adorable picture of Malia in a stylish pink turtleneck with a matching bow in her hair. She sat on her mom’s lap while her mom adoringly gazed at her — and yes, those cute baby cheeks were still there. The former first lady added in the caption, “Happy birthday, Malia – and Happy Fourth of July, everybody! 24 years ago, this day became extra special when your wonderful spirit arrived in this world. I’m so proud of the beautiful, caring, and driven young woman you’ve become. I love you so, so much! Love, your Mommy.”

The family has all migrated to the West Coast after their Washington, D.C. years with the Obamas focusing on their production company, Malia working as a writer on Donald Glover’s upcoming Amazon Prime TV series, and youngest daughter Sasha, 21, continuing her studies at the University of Southern California. The kids do their best to stay out of the public eye and focus on their work, but every once in a while, mom and dad bring them back to the spotlight.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of grown-up Malia Obama living her best life.