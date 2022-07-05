Julia Roberts’ 20th Anniversary Tribute to Husband Danny Moder Featured Some Rare PDA

We’re going to get a little sentimental here: we love love, and we adore watching our favorite celeb couples commemorating landmark anniversaries. Call it escapism; call it an opportunity for our little hearts to keep believing in longterm commitment, but we have a soft spot for those public figures who proudly put their relationships on display — especially when they’re known for keeping their personal lives as private as possible. Recently, Julia Roberts took to Instagram to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary to husband Danny Moder, and the rare PDA snapshot of the couple single-handedly restored our faith in love.

Roberts took to Instagram on July 4, posting the below candid snapshot. The photo features the Gaslit star and her cinematographer husband sharing a smooch with their arms wrapped around each other. Roberts kept her caption to the photo short and sweet: “TWENTY,” she wrote, alongside bright star emojis. The Erin Brockovich Oscar winner also added the hashtags “can’t stop smiling” and “can’t stop kissing.”

It’s not often we get a glimpse into Roberts’ family life with her husband and the couple’s three kids — 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 15-year-old son Henry. But over the years, Roberts has used special occasions to give her family a shout-out. In fact, very recent examples include the mom of three chatting in April about how excited she is to see her twins get ready to head to college.

And in late January, Roberts posted a photo of her husband to celebrate his birthday. While there are still certain details Roberts is reticent to share with the public about her personal life (honestly, we don’t blame her), seeing these touching snapshots is always such a fun way to get an insight into her life away from the cameras. We can’t wait to see what she shares next!

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

