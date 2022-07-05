Denise Richards Enjoyed Her Oceanside Fourth of July in Sizzling Patriotic Bikini

Denise Richards is wasting no time leaning into her new OnlyFans account less than two weeks after she announced she was joining the adult-content website. The 51-year-old actress decided to create a profile after her 18-year-old daughter Sami Sheen started her following on the site too.

Richards picked a festive way to draw new subscribers to her account by using the Fourth of July holiday celebrations. She sported a patriotic bikini with a blue top with white stars paired with a red and white-striped swimsuit bottom. The image was snapped at sunset on the beach, which gave Richards a golden glow on her tanned skin as she looked seductively into the camera. Her hair was styled in beach-y waves that looked like it had just dried from a dip in the saltwater. To entice new OnlyFans customers, she captioned the snapshot, “Happy 4th. Link in bio one day only.”

She’s charging $25 per month for exclusive content while her teen daughter is slightly more affordable at $19.99 per month. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to support her oldest child’s decision, telling Page Six, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.” However, dad Charlie Sheen is less than pleased with all of the NSFW content (only when it involves his daughter since we know he has a history of dating sex workers in the past).

“This did not occur under my roof,“ he told Us Weekly. “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.” So far, the mother-daughter duo is embracing their new OnlyFans status and refusing to listen to any critics who question their motives — and that includes Charlie.

