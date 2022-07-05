Oprah Winfrey Surprises Ill Father With a Celebration of His Life While He’s Still Able to Receive ‘The Joy’

While some of us were lighting sparklers and grilling hot dogs, Oprah Winfrey took things to a whole other level on the Fourth of July. Instead of just a celebration of Independence Day, the talk show host turned it into “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day” in honor of her ailing dad.

With BFF Gayle King filming the moment for Instagram, Oprah explained why she threw such a sweet surprise for her father. “So, I’ve been planning a backyard barbecue that’s actually more than a backyard barbecue, it’s for ‘Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,’ ” she said. “Because my father is ill and so we wanted to be able to have all of his friends come and celebrate him while he is able to receive the joy, so that’s what we’re doing receiving the joy.”

Of course, the party included a ton of delicious food, including brisket, fried chicken, and burgers with plenty of condiments to add to the plates. Oprah pointed out her dad, who was surrounded by family and friends as she noted, “My dad’s a barber so we put him in the barber chair. We put him in the barber chair.” The 68-year-old media mogul also added more perspective for her followers about honoring your loved ones while they are still with us on this earth, so they get to enjoy the moment, too. “Giving my father his ‘flowers’ while he’s still well enough to smell them,” she wrote in the caption. “Happy 4th of July as you gather with your family and friends. Remember to celebrate each other.”

The party happened in Nashville, Tennessee where her dad resides, so Oprah and King have been enjoying all of the tasty food from that region of the U.S. From shelling peas to enjoying grits and bacon, the duo soaked up every minute of their holiday vacation and honoring Vernon in the sweetest way possible.

